Ontario Loses to Colorado 10-1

May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: The Colorado Eagles took a 1-0 series lead over the Ontario Reign in the Pacific Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 10-1 win on Wednesday night in Game 1 at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles were led by their goaltender Justus Annunen, who stopped 34 shots in the contest, as well as three different skaters that each scored twice in Mikhail Maltsev, Keaton Middleton and Kiefer Sherwood.

Ontario's lone goal came in the first period and was credited to captain Brett Sutter, which was the 10th tally of his AHL career in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-5 series will continue with Game 2 in Colorado on Friday night.

Date: May 11, 2022

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 1 0 0 1

COL 6 2 2 10

Shots PP

ONT 35 0/6

COL 35 4/6

Three Stars -

1. Keaton Middleton (COL)

2. Justus Annunen (COL)

3. Mikhail Maltsev (COL)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Pacific Division Semifinals, Game 2 | Fri., May 13 at Colorado | 6:05 PM PST | Budweiser Events Center

