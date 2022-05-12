Wolf Pack Represtened at 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship
May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be represented at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship taking place in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. Wolf Pack goaltender Adam Húska will suit up for Team Slovakia at the event, while Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin is serving as the General Manager of Team USA.
Húska, selected in the seventh round (184th overall) by the Rangers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, appeared in a career-high 29 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 AHL season. Húska posted a record of 10-13-6 with a .902 save percentage and 2.80 goals against average. He also made his NHL debut with the Rangers on December 8th at Madison Square Garden against the Colorado Avalanche.
The native of Zvolen, Slovakia, has represented his country multiple times in IIHF events. Húska appeared in three games at the 2021 IIHF Men's World Championship for Slovakia and has also appeared in two U-20 World Junior Championship tournaments and two U-18 World Junior Championship tournaments. He was named a 'Top-Three Player on the Team' for Team Slovakia at the 2015 U-18 World Junior Championship and both the 2016 and 2017 U-20 World Junior Championships.
Martin, named New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hartford Wolf Pack on August 25th, 2021, was named the General Manager of Team USA on March 9th. Prior to being named General Manager of Team USA, Martin assisted in player personnel for the U.S. Men's National Junior Team for a decade. During that time, the program earned six total medals, including three gold medals (2013, 2017, 2021), one silver medal (2019) and two bronze medals (2016, 2018).
Prior to joining the Rangers, Martin spent 16 years in the Detroit Red Wings front office. That includes eleven seasons (2010-21) as the team's Assistant General Manager and eight seasons (2013-21) as General Manager of the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Martin guided the Griffins to a Calder Cup Championship in 2016-17 and was a member of the Red Wings' front office in 2007-08 when the club won the Stanley Cup.
The 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship begins on Friday, May 13th. Team USA will face Team Latvia in Group B action to kick off their schedule on Friday, while Team Slovakia takes on Team Germany on Saturday in Group A action to begin their tournament slate.
