Pettersen Pots Game-Winner as Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead

May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Emilio Pettersen notched his second game-winning goal in his first two Calder Cup Playoff games as the Stockton Heat pushed their series edge to two games to none with a 3-2 win Wednesday over the Bakersfield Condors.

After a scoreless first, Alex Gallant got the scoring started in the second, firing a puck past Stuart Skinner with 7:47 to go in the frame. The lead was not for long, though, as Brad Malone evened the score at the 16:31 mark of the middle stanza, forcing a 1-1 tie through 40 minutes.

Nick DeSimone then gave the home team the upper hand to start the third, scoring from the half-wall 39 seconds into the final frame, but once again the Condors punched right back with Devin Brosseau scoring 30 seconds later for a 2-2 draw. Pettersen then cashed in with what proved to be the game winner, collecting a puck off a dump-in and putting it top shelf past Skinner for the decisive 3-2 edge.

Stockton will have a chance to close out the series Friday at Bakersfield, a 7 p.m. puck drop.

NOTABLE

Alex Gallant notched his first career Calder Cup Playoff point with the opening goal.

Nick DeSimone's goal was his 10th career playoff point, with Tyrell Goulbourne earning his first career playoff assist on the score.

Emilio Pettersen has two game-winning goals in two career Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Heat have conceded two or fewer goals in nine consecutive games started by Dustin Wolf at Stockton Arena.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-6

STK PK - 4-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Emilio Pettersen (1g)

Second - Alex Gallant (1g)

Third - Nick DeSimone (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (22 saves on 24 shots faced)

L - Stuart Skinner (25 saves on 28 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The series heads to Bakersfield this weekend, starting Friday with the third game of the best-of-five, a 7 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.