Garry Jr. Delivers in Extras

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge and the Missions were both held scoreless through nine innings. In the first frame of extra innings Willie Joe Garry Jr. stepped to the plate and hit a walk-off two-run home run. The Wind Surge defeated the Missions by a score of 2-0 and the series is now tied at two games apiece.

Marco Raya made his ninth start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched four scoreless innings and only gave up two hits. He struck out two batters and walked none. Miguel Rodriguez earned the win, and his record improves to (2-1).

The San Antonio Missions starting pitcher Ryan Bergert pitched six innings. He gave up no runs and three hits. He struck out eight batters and walked one. Seth Mayberry was credited with the loss, and his record falls to (3-3).

The first place Wichita Wind Surge improve to (31-24, 59-64) and the San Antonio Missions fall to (27-28, 64-60).

NOTES: Wichita improves to 6-4 in extra innings and earns its fourth walk-off win of the season. Yoyner Fajardo has now reached base in 17 consecutive games. Wille Joe Garry Jr. extended his hit streak to six games.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue to host the San Antonio Missions and will play game five Saturday, September 2nd. First pitch will be at 6:05 PM. RH Pierson Ohl will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Jairo Iriarte will be the starting pitcher for the Missions.

