Garry Jr. Delivers in Extras
September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge and the Missions were both held scoreless through nine innings. In the first frame of extra innings Willie Joe Garry Jr. stepped to the plate and hit a walk-off two-run home run. The Wind Surge defeated the Missions by a score of 2-0 and the series is now tied at two games apiece.
Marco Raya made his ninth start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched four scoreless innings and only gave up two hits. He struck out two batters and walked none. Miguel Rodriguez earned the win, and his record improves to (2-1).
The San Antonio Missions starting pitcher Ryan Bergert pitched six innings. He gave up no runs and three hits. He struck out eight batters and walked one. Seth Mayberry was credited with the loss, and his record falls to (3-3).
The first place Wichita Wind Surge improve to (31-24, 59-64) and the San Antonio Missions fall to (27-28, 64-60).
NOTES: Wichita improves to 6-4 in extra innings and earns its fourth walk-off win of the season. Yoyner Fajardo has now reached base in 17 consecutive games. Wille Joe Garry Jr. extended his hit streak to six games.
BROADCAST: Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.
UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue to host the San Antonio Missions and will play game five Saturday, September 2nd. First pitch will be at 6:05 PM. RH Pierson Ohl will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Jairo Iriarte will be the starting pitcher for the Missions.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 1, 2023
- Arkansas Strikes Tulsa Down - Arkansas Travelers
- Roby Strikes Out 6 in 3.0 IP, But Naturals Prevail, 6-3 - Springfield Cardinals
- Early Lead Disappears in a 9-3 Loss for the Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Garry Jr. Delivers in Extras - Wichita Wind Surge
- Bergert Strikes Out Eight, Missions Defeated In 10 Innings - San Antonio Missions
- Brad Miller Slated to Rehab in Frisco - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cameron K's Seven, Tolbert Hits 10th Triple in 8-4 Win on Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Scotty McCreery Concert on September 16th at Momentum Bank Ballpark - Midland RockHounds
- RockHounds Announce 2024 Schedule - Midland RockHounds
- Hooks Plate Five in Ninth, Riders Hold for Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Frisco's Offense Gets Loose in Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Garry Jr. Delivers in Extras
- Wind Surge Held off by Missions
- Surge Win Streak Ends with Loss
- First Place Wind Surge Win Sixth Straight
- Wind Surge Win Fifth Straight