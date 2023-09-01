Scotty McCreery Concert on September 16th at Momentum Bank Ballpark

September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The annual RockHounds Country Concert series continues with American Idol star Scotty McCreery taking center stage. The concert date is quickly approaching, set for Saturday, September 16th with gates opening at 6:15PM. The performance is made possible thanks to ConocoPhillips, Oxy, and Pioneer Natural Resources, and is benefitting the Permian Basin FCA.

McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. All four of Scotty McCreery's albums have debuted at No.1, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies. McCreery won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011, and had won numerous awards during his career, including being named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011 and winning the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ("The Trouble with Girls") in 2012. The singles "I Love You This Big" and "The Trouble with Girls" were also certified Platinum.

Accompanying Scotty is honky-tonk inspired musician Jake Worthington.

For La Porte, Texas native Jake Worthington, traditional country music has been ingrained in his DNA since childhood. Raised on his grandfather's porch performances of Ray Price, Merle Haggard, and George Jones, he soon picked up his own Gibson acoustic and realized the breadth of his soon-to-be-classic, wide, and wild voice. Now, Worthington breathes fresh life to dance halls, beer joints, and ballrooms from Texas to Tennessee with his just released 13-song, self-penned debut album, Jake Worthington. Captivating the masses with his honky-tonk stylings, the singer-songwriter has already started bringing two-step anthems to venues across the country, opening for Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Pat Green, Hank Williams Jr., ERNEST, and more, with headline dates on the horizon for 2023. Worthington is also a newly sought-after feature artist across the Nashville landscape, including guest spots on Hixtape: Vol. 2 with Ronnie Dunn and Jake Owen on the rowdy "Jonesin'," Ronnie Dunn's 2022 album 100 Proof Neon on "Honky Tonk Town" and ERNEST's 2023 extension FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses on "Heartache In My 100 Proof." "I believe in country music as much as I believe in my next breath," Worthington declares, and "blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music."

Tickets and VIP tables are still available for this event and you can purchase tickets here! Call our front office at 432-520-2255 to reserve a table or for more details.

