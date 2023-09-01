Roby Strikes Out 6 in 3.0 IP, But Naturals Prevail, 6-3

Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (27-27, 56-67) topped the Springfield Cardinals (27-28, 61-63), 6-3, in game four of the series at Arvest Ballpark on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Mason Barnett (1-1)

L - RHP Logan Gragg (3-7)

S - RHP Anderson Paulino (3)

Notables:

RHP Tekoah Roby made his second start as a Cardinals and struck out his last five batters in a row, finishing with just one run on one hit and no walks in 3.0 innings while striking out six... LF Mike Antico went 2x4 with a pair of doubles... CF Victor Scott II went 2x5 with his 84th steal of the year (34th in Double-A), 2nd-most in all of Minor League Baseball... C Pedro Pages went 1x3 with an RBI, a walk and a run.

On Deck:

-Saturday, Sept 2, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (7-8, 5.08) @ NWA RHP Chandler Champlain (4-4, 3.58)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 5:50pm

