RockHounds Announce 2024 Schedule

The RockHounds are excited to release their schedule for 2024, with the season beginning on April 5th and running through September 15th. The 'Hounds start and end on the road, with plenty of action-packed homestands scheduled between.

Their first homestand will run from April 9th - 14th against their rivals, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate). Then the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros Affiliate) come into town from the 23rd - 28th. The 'Hounds face off against the Tulsa Drillers (LA Dodgers Affiliate) from May 7th - 12th. The Hooks return on May 28th until June 2nd. Immediately following their return, the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres Affiliate) visit from June 4th - 9th. Midland finishes out their June home games when they face the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers Affiliate) from June 18th - 23rd.

July starts off heavy with a six-game, Independence Day showdown against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The first three games are in Amarillo (July 1st - 3rd), with the 4th, 5th, and 6th games being played at home in Midland. Then the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Affiliate) are in town from the 9th - 14th. San Antonio returns on the 23rd - 28th. The All-Star break follows this series and runs from July 15th - 18th.

There are two homestands in August, with the first one being against the Frisco RoughRiders from August 6th - 11th and the second one against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins Affiliate) from August 20th - 25th. The final homestand of the season also wraps up the Oil-Pan Cup Series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles from September 3rd - 8th.

Game times are not yet announced and game times/dates are subject to change.

