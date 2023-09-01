Saddled with Two Hour Delay, Hooks Win in Extras

FRISCO, TX - Due to a power outage at Riders Field, Friday's Texas League contest was shortened to a seven-inning affair following a two-our delay. Thanks to dominate pitching on both sides, the game extended to extras, with the Hooks prevailing, 3-2, in nine frames over the RoughRiders.

Julio Robaina and A.J. Blubaugh posted zeros through the first seven innings for CC. Robaina, who missed his last turn in the rotation, recorded half of his 12 outs via strikes, holding Frisco to two hits, as well as a walk rendered from a timer violation.

Blubaugh, making his second Double-A appearance, permitted just two walks while breezing seven over three innings of work. He teamed with Robaina to retire 17 of 19 RoughRiders leading into the eighth.

The Hooks, held in check by Ryan Garcia and Grant Wolfram over the first seven, scratched out a pair in the eighth, thanks to an RBI double by Bryan Arias and a throwing error from lefty pitcher Antoine Kelly. Frisco matched the total in the home half.

Colin Barber, back in the lineup for the first time since August 13, opened the ninth with line drive base hit into right, sending the automatic runner Kenedy Corona to third. However, the throw from Trevor Hauver skipped through the infield, enabling Corona to scamper home for the game-winning run.

The marker held as Cole McDonald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

