Cameron K's Seven, Tolbert Hits 10th Triple in 8-4 Win on Thursday

Noah Cameron struck out seven and Tyler Tolbert roped his third triple of the season in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-27, 55-67) 8-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals (27-27, 61-62) on Thursday night in Springdale, Arkansas. The six-game series continues on Friday at Arvest Ballpark with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals offense got to work early, with Peyton Wilson driving in the game's first run in the opening frame. Dillan Shrum continued to beat down the Cardinals, roping his 10th double of the season to center while allowing Wilson and Tucker Bradley to score, giving the Naturals a 3-0 edge.

More runs crossed in the second, with Tolbert driving in Kyle Hayes on his 10th triple of the year. The knock made it a 4-0 game while tying the Naturals single-season record for three-baggers in a season, a record set in 2011 by Paulo Orlando.

Diego Hernandez doubled home Tolbert and Jorge Bonifacio, who was being honored with his own tee shirt jersey that day, drove in Hernandez with a single to give the Naturals a 6-0 lead.

A bases-loaded triple in the fourth brought the Cards within three runs, but NWA extended their lead with a two-run single off Wilson's bat in the sixth and while the Cardinals plated another run in the eighth, NWA went on to win their first game of the series in 8-4 fashion.

Cameron struck out seven over 5.0 innings, letting up three runs on five hits without allowing a walk. New Naturals reliever Eric Cerantola earned a save in his AA debut, going 4.0 innings with a run on two this, two walks, and five strikeouts.

The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark.

