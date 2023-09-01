Frisco's Offense Gets Loose in Victory

September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders opened the floodgates offensively with 13 hits on Thursday, scoring all 11 runs by the fifth inning and holding off a late rally to win 11-10 over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field.

Photos and highlights

Frisco (29-25, 60-62) moved within two games of first-place Amarillo in the second half standings and took a 2-1 lead in the series over Corpus Christi (26-28, 59-64).

The Hooks mounted a comeback in the ninth inning, scoring five runs and putting the tying run on third base before Aidan Anderson struck out Zach Daniels to collect the save.

Trevor Hauver went 2-for-4 on Thursday with a double and a two-run home run. His 427-foot blast was his 12th homer of the year, leading Frisco's active roster.

Kellen Strahm and Liam Hicks followed Hauver in the batting order; all three had two hits and two RBIs.

Seth Nordlin (2-5) went five innings for his sixth consecutive start. He earned the win, allowing three runs and four hits with four strikeouts.

The Riders scored in the first inning for the fourth time in the last five games. Hicks completed a two-out rally with an RBI single after Hauver and Strahm drew free passes.

The Riders fell behind 3-1 in the second inning but matched Corpus Christi with a three-run frame. The first four batters all recorded hits, beginning with singles by Frainyer Chavez and Angel Aponte, plus Keyber Rodriguez's RBI single. Jax Biggers tacked on a two-run double to retake the lead.

Aponte's single was his first hit in his first Double-A at bat.

Frisco then planted five runs in the fourth inning, featuring another string of four consecutive hits. After Rodriguez's leadoff walk and stolen base, Aaron Zavala singled him home, Hauver doubled, Strahm singled for two runs and Hicks doubled for another run. Chavez added an RBI bunt single later in the frame.

Robby Ahlstrom pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Frisco, matched by Triston Polley's 1-2-3 frame with two strikeouts in the eighth.

The loss went to Blair Henley (3-6), who was roughed up by the Riders for nine hits and eight runs over 3.1 innings.

Zavala reached base three times: a walk, single and hit by pitch. He has three hits and five free passes in the three games this series.

The fourth game of the six-game series is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1st at Riders Field. RHP Ryan Garcia (3-9, 7.53 ERA) takes the hill for Frisco. Corpus Christi will put LHP Julio Robaina (8-5, 3.71 ERA) on the bump.

Friday's game kicks off 20th Anniversary Weekend. The first of three days celebrating 20 years of baseball in Frisco includes a Chris Young and Josh Jung dual bobblehead giveaway, presented by Whataburger. Come back for Saturday's pregame autograph session featuring Ian Kinsler, Derek Holland, Chris Davis and Tanner Scheppers.

Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.