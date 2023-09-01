Hooks Edge Riders in Ninth Inning

September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Ryan Garcia tossed five shutout innings in his start but the Frisco RoughRiders lost 3-2 on Friday to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field.

Garcia allowed just three hits and struck out seven. As a pitching staff, Frisco (29-26, 60-63) struck out 17 batters of the 27 outs recorded. Grant Wolfram recorded two perfect innings out of Frisco's bullpen, striking out five of six batters. He lowered his ERA to 2.02 and has not allowed a run this week in 3.2 innings.

The series is now even at two games apiece after Friday's contest, which was delayed from 7:05 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to power issues and was scheduled for seven innings. Neither team scored in the first seven frames and then both teams scored twice in the eighth to extend the contest to the ninth.

Frisco put two runs on the board in the eighth with Chris Seise's RBI single and Kellen Strahm's run-scoring groundout. The Hooks (27-28, 60-64) had scored two unearned runs in the top of the eighth.

After another unearned run for Corpus Christi in the top of the ninth, Frisco did not score the designated runner.

Each of the four games in the series have been decided by one run, with the two clubs alternating wins.

Frisco is now three games behind Amarillo in the hunt for the second half title and a playoff berth.

Antoine Kelly (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season by allowing three unearned runs in extra innings. Cesar Gomez (2-4) took the win by pitching the eighth, and Cole McDonald picked up the save by going 1-2-3 in the ninth inning.

The fifth game of the six-game series is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at Riders Field. Frisco will start RHP Nick Krauth (4-9, 6.09 ERA). Corpus Christi's starter pitcher will be RHP Ryan Gusto (3-2, 3.55 ERA).

Come early on Saturday for a pregame autograph session featuring Ian Kinsler, Derek Holland, Chris Davis and Tanner Scheppers around 6 p.m. as part of 20th Anniversary Weekend. Grab your 20th Anniversary Poster giveaway as well, kids run the bases after the game presented by Raising Cane's, and also come for Sunday's game for the Dream Team Card Set giveaway.

Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.