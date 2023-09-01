Brad Miller Slated to Rehab in Frisco

September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Friday when the RoughRiders take on the Corpus Christi Hooks at 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field.

Miller also rehabbed with the RoughRiders in June for five games, reaching base six times and hitting one home run.

A second-rounder in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, Miller bounced between six different organizations before the Rangers acquired Miller from free agency in March 2022. The Rangers initially drafted Miller in June 2008 out of Olympia High School before he departed to play his college ball at Clemson.

The native of Orlando, Florida, Miller registered stints with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and St. Louis before joining the Rangers system.

Over the last two seasons, Miller has played in 108 games with the Rangers, batting .212/.282/.324/.606 while playing third, first, left and right defensively.

Miller was placed by the Rangers on the 10-day Injured List on August 2nd with a left hamstring strain.

The RoughRiders have three more games against the Hooks at Riders Field with each game celebrating 20th Anniversary Weekend through Sunday, September 3rd. On Monday, September 5th, the RoughRiders play at Riders Field on Labor Day, beginning a new six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals that runs through September 10th. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.