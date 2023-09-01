Early Lead Disappears in a 9-3 Loss for the Drillers

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers looked to be in position to produce a rare two-game winning streak against Arkansas Friday night at ONEOK Field. After posting a victory on Thursday, the Drillers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Travelers responded with nine straight runs and eventually sent the Drillers to a 9-3 defeat.

The game started with the Drillers scoring single runs in each of the first two innings, and it took just two batters in the bottom of the first for them to open the scoring. Leadoff batter Luis Diaz drew a walk, and Yusniel Diaz promptly doubled him home.

The Drillers upped their lead to 2-0 in the second when Josh Stowers doubled and scored on a two-out base hit from Ismael Alcantara.

Tulsa starting pitcher River Ryan was tossing a shutout through the game's first three innings, but that disappeared in a four-run fourth from the Travelers. Logan Warmoth singled home the first run, and Connor Hoover singled in two more. Jonatan Close capped the big inning with an RBI double that gave the Travs a 4-2 lead.

Arkansas continued the scoring in the fifth inning. Tyler Locklear belted a two-run homer off Ryan, and the Travelers added another run later in the inning against reliever Ben Harris.

A two-run homer from Hoover in the seventh made it 9-2.

Imanol Vargas added a final run for the Drillers in the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer, his 18th of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Arkansas has now won 11 of the 16 meetings between the two teams this season. The Drillers have won two in a row against the Travs just one time this year.

*Ryan suffered the loss, dropping his record to 1-6. The right-hander was charged with six runs on eight hits.

*Former University of Oklahoma pitcher Kyle Tyler picked up the win, allowing just the two early runs in his six innings.

*The Drillers wore special jerseys in the game to help awareness for hearing loss. The grey jerseys featured the word Tulsa on the fronts in sign language.

*Reliever Antonio Knowles worked the eighth and ninth innings for the Drillers and did not allow a run or a hit.

*Tulsa pitchers combined for five walks in the game. In their three losses in the series, the Drillers have issued a total of 22 walks. In their one victory, they allowed just two free passes.

UP NEXT:

Tulsa and Arkansas will play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday night at ONEOK Field with the second of three straight Fireworks Shows scheduled for after the game. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Arkansas - RHP Shawn Semple (3-6, 5.35 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Robbie Peto (1-0, 6.94 ERA)

