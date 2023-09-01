Hooks Plate Five in Ninth, Riders Hold for Win

FRISCO, TX - The Hooks rallied for seven unanswered runs Thursday night, sending 10 men to the plate in the final frame of an 11-10 setback vs. Frisco at Riders Field.

Corpus Christi trailed 11-3 until C.J. Stubbs swatted a 440-foot home run to left field for an 11-5 score. Stubbs is batting .364 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games.

Luis Aviles Jr., who doubled in three of his first four at-bats, turned in an RBI single in the ninth, capitalizing on walks by Stubbs and Chad Stevens. Jordan Brewer was next a crushed a first-pitch breaking ball onto the berm in left for a three-run home run, giving him seven dingers and 33 RBIs in 56 games.

Following another free pass, Will Wagner poked an RBI single into left field, and then raced to third as the tying run on a base hit by Zach Dezenzo. Six batters had reached with two outs before Aidan Anderson ended the game with a "K" for his first Double-A save.

Bryan Arias belted a home run out of the ballpark in the second for a two-run shot that gave the Hooks a fleeting 3-1 advantage. Arias' third homer in 12 contests left the bat at 110 MPH, sailed over the berm in left-center and skipped into the street for an estimated distance of 446 feet.

Peyton Plumlee aided the comeback bid with a pair of perfect innings in relief.

