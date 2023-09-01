Arkansas Strikes Tulsa Down

September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Four Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined to strike out 16 Tulsa Drillers in a 9-3 win on Friday night. Kyle Tyler threw his second consecutive quality start striking out nine over six innings to earn his seventh victory. Mike Flynn, Jake Haberer and Prelander Berroa each struck out at least two while working an inning a piece. The offense scored nine consecutive runs from the fourth through seventh innings. Connor Hoover reached base four times, scoring twice, homering and matching his career high with four runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* Hoover gave the Travs the lead with a clutch two out, two-run single in the fourth.

* Tyler retired 11 of the last 12 hitters he faced with the only one that reached doing so on an error.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Connor Hoover: 2-3, BB, HBP, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* RHP Kyle Tyler: Win, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 9 K

News and Notes

* Tyler now leads the Texas League in innings pitched with 123.2.

* Tyler Locklear hit his first Double-A homer, a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with Shawn Semple (3-6, 5.35) pitching for Arkansas against Robbie Peto (1-0, 6.94) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.