Arkansas Strikes Tulsa Down
September 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Four Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined to strike out 16 Tulsa Drillers in a 9-3 win on Friday night. Kyle Tyler threw his second consecutive quality start striking out nine over six innings to earn his seventh victory. Mike Flynn, Jake Haberer and Prelander Berroa each struck out at least two while working an inning a piece. The offense scored nine consecutive runs from the fourth through seventh innings. Connor Hoover reached base four times, scoring twice, homering and matching his career high with four runs batted in.
Moments That Mattered
* Hoover gave the Travs the lead with a clutch two out, two-run single in the fourth.
* Tyler retired 11 of the last 12 hitters he faced with the only one that reached doing so on an error.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Connor Hoover: 2-3, BB, HBP, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI
* RHP Kyle Tyler: Win, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 9 K
News and Notes
* Tyler now leads the Texas League in innings pitched with 123.2.
* Tyler Locklear hit his first Double-A homer, a two-run shot in the fifth inning.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday night with Shawn Semple (3-6, 5.35) pitching for Arkansas against Robbie Peto (1-0, 6.94) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 1, 2023
- Saddled with Two Hour Delay, Hooks Win in Extras - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Hooks Edge Riders in Ninth Inning - Frisco RoughRiders
- Arkansas Strikes Tulsa Down - Arkansas Travelers
- Roby Strikes Out 6 in 3.0 IP, But Naturals Prevail, 6-3 - Springfield Cardinals
- Early Lead Disappears in a 9-3 Loss for the Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Garry Jr. Delivers in Extras - Wichita Wind Surge
- Bergert Strikes Out Eight, Missions Defeated In 10 Innings - San Antonio Missions
- Brad Miller Slated to Rehab in Frisco - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cameron K's Seven, Tolbert Hits 10th Triple in 8-4 Win on Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Scotty McCreery Concert on September 16th at Momentum Bank Ballpark - Midland RockHounds
- RockHounds Announce 2024 Schedule - Midland RockHounds
- Hooks Plate Five in Ninth, Riders Hold for Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Frisco's Offense Gets Loose in Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Arkansas Strikes Tulsa Down
- Drillers Dump Travs, 4-1
- Travs Use Team Effort to Trounce Tulsa
- Travs Top Tulsa in Ten
- Travs Fall Just Short in Series Finale