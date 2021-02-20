Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 20, 2021

South Carolina Stngrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen rallied from a one-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Stingrays 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. Jacksonville has now won the last three games in the season series with South Carolina. With Friday's overtime loss, the Stingrays are now winless in their last seven contests (0-5-2-0). Meanwhile, the Icemen are 6-3-0-1 in their last ten games.

Series History: The season series is tied 3-3-0, while South Carolina also leads the All-Time Series 17-14-1-0.

About the Icemen: Nick Saracino netted the game-winner in overtime last night and leads the Icemen in scoring against South Carolina with six points (3g, 3a). Subsequently, Saracino leads Jacksonville in points (19), goals (7) and assists (12)....With a power play goal last night, the Icemen's power play has now jumped to third overall in the league at 19.8-percent, while ranking first on the power at home with an impressive 25.8-percent mark. Despite surrendering a power play goal on Friday, Jacksonville's penalty kill ranks second overall in the league.

About the Stingrays: Former Icemen forward Dan DeSalvo collected an assist in last night's game and now has eight points in his last seven games. Meanwhile Cole Ully scored twice on Friday and has six points (4g, 2a) in his last four outings....The Stingrays are 8-1-3-0 when scoring first.

