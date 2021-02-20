Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 20 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: After an overtime defeat on Friday, the South Carolina Stingrays are looking to get back in the win column Saturday night when they complete a two-game weekend series on the road in Jacksonville against the Icemen. South Carolina claimed wins in their first three matchups earlier this season against the Icemen, but Jacksonville has now won three straight contests over the Rays during the current month of February. The Rays are looking to make up ground in the standings as their recent skid has seen them drop to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Icemen are in sixth place with a winning percentage of 0.474 after 19 games. Jacksonville has the second-best penalty kill in the league, discarding 88.6% of opponents' man-advantage opportunities. SC ranks seventh in the league on the kill at 83.2%, and have recently moved up in the ECHL's power play rankings to eighth at 15.0%, scoring man-advantage goals in five straight games.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 19 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 8-9-1-1 (.474). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 19 points in 18 games on seven goals and 12 assists. His goal total leads the team while forward Ara Nazarian has six tallies and attackers Jared VanWormer and Craig Martin have posted four. Returning forward Wacey Rabbit has registered nine points in 13 games on two goals and seven helpers. Defenseman Kevin McKernan leads the teams' blueliners in scoring with six assists in 17 games. In net, Kyle Keyser has played 11 games and has a goals-against average of 2.57 along with a save percentage at 0.918.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

