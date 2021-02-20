Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits snapped Indy's four-game winning streak last night with a 4-3 victory at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Greenville looks to clinch the weekend series with two more points tonight against the Eastern Conference leading Fuel.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-6-5-2) at Indy Fuel (16-4-1-0)

February 20, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #24 | Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Logan Bellgraph (85), Jordan Knox (93)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Swamp Rabbits scored three goals on the man-advantage and topped the Indy Fuel by a 4-3 margin last night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Despite being out shot 10-0 in the first 12 minutes and out shot 12-4 at first intermission, the Rabbits possessed a 1-0 lead at break. Jesse Schultz scored a power play goal at 15:27 for the opening frame's lone mark. Matt Marcinew answered for the Fuel at 12:36 in the second period, but Karch Bachman and Joey Haddad scored less than three minutes apart to provide a 3-1 cushion. Nic Pierog brought the Fuel closer with a power play tally only 1:05 before second intermission. Schultz added his second of the night for Greenville at 11:30 of the third period which stood as the eventual game-winning goal.

SCHULTZ STRIKES:

In his third game as a Greenville Swamp Rabbit, Jesse Schultz tickled twine twice in last night's win. The 38-year-old veteran forward opened the scoring with a blast from the left face-off circle at 15:27 of the first period. Schultz later finished his club's scoring with another strike on the man-advantage on a back-door tip-in with 8:30 remaining. The Strasbourg, SK native is one of three Rabbits with two power play goals on the campaign, joining captain Joey Haddad and rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein. In each of his last three seasons, Schultz has been better than a point per game player with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Through 330 career ECHL games entering tonight, the former Calder Cup Champion in 2008 has posted 346 points (128 goals, 218 assists).

FINK FROM DOWNTOWN:

Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with three helpers last night. His four multi-point nights tie a team-best with Brendan Connolly and Greg Meireles. In Finkelstein's initial 17 professional games, the South Burlington, Vermont native has registered 17 points (four goals, 13 assists). Entering tonight, Finkelstein shares a lead in the rookie scoring race with Utah's Matthew Boucher and leads all ECHL rookies in assists, one better than teammate Greg Meireles. The Boston College product and former Waterloo Blackhawk also leads all ECHL rookies with six power play points.

SPECIAL K:

Karch Bachman scored his fifth goal of the season last night at 13:53 of the middle period to provide his club a 2-1 advantage. Three of Bachman's five goals throughout his rookie campaign has occurred at the expense of the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In the first of back-to-back meetings between Greenville and Indy on January 9, Bachman scored twice for his first career multi-goal and second career multi-point night. In 20 games this season, the former Chicago Steel forward has contributed seven points (five goals, two assists).

POWER PLAY BREAK THROUGH:

For the first time this regular season, Greenville's power play hit pay-dirt thrice in a single game. Jesse Schultz hit twine in the first and third period, and Joey Haddad's insurance marker at 16:39 of the second period also came on the power play. The Bits are 4-for-their-last-18 on the power play (22.2%) and 4-for-9 in the season-series against Indy through three games. Entering tonight, the Swamp Rabbits power play stands at 7th in the ECHL (15-for-94) at a 16% conversion rate. Greenville has the top ranked road power play in the league with 10 power play goals on 39 tries (25.6%).

