Blades Win Seventh Straight
February 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (19-5-1-0) won their seventh game in a row with a 4-1 victory against the Orlando Solar Bears (11-11-1-0) at Amway Center.
FIRST STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - 2 goals
SECOND STAR: Devin Cooley (FLA) - 36 saves on 37 shots
THIRD STAR: Michael Huntebrinker (FLA) - 1 goal, game-winner
The Everblades took the lead midway through the first period on a rebound scored by Hugo Roy off a Levko Koper shot (8:02). Florida scored on their fifth shot attempt of the game but were out shot by Orlando 14 to six in the first frame.
Early in the second, the Solar Bears tied the game with a goal by forward Jake Coughler (1:15). The goal was assisted by Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk. Following that, Florida regained the lead on a breakaway goal from forward Michael Huntebrinker with close to five minutes remaining in the second period (14:51).
In the third period, the Everblades extended their lead to 3-1 on a powerful slap shot by the captain, John McCarron (12:37), assisted by Luke Nogard. Following that, McCarron scored another goal, an empty netter with less than five minutes remaining in the third period (17:13). With the pair of goals tonight, he notched his twelfth and thirteenth goals of the 2020-21 season.
The Blades return home on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-6-0). Enjoy Hump Day Deals at Wednesday's game! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodka! Find tickets for the Feb. 24 game HERE.
