Nailers Get Closer, But Komets Win Second Game

FORT WAYNE, IN - The Wheeling Nailers had a few more chances and picked up one more goal on Saturday night, but unfortunately, the end result went to the Fort Wayne Komets for the second consecutive game at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne got a key third period goal from Anthony Petruzzelli in the third period, which was set up by one of Olivier Galipeau's two assists in the 4-2 Komets win on home ice. Cody Sylvester and Austin Fyten tallied for Wheeling, who saw Matt Alfaro and Aaron Thow extend their point streaks to four.

The first period was evenly played for the most part, but there was one goal, and it went to the Komets with 4:44 remaining. Nick Boka sent a shot in on goal, which was stopped by François Brassard. However, Zach Pochiro smashed away at the rebound and was able to force it in over the goal line.

Fort Wayne added to its lead in the early stages of the middle frame with a 4-on-4 goal. Defenseman Matt Murphy flew down the right side of the ice and snapped a shot into the bottom-left corner of the cage. Things began to go Wheeling's way as the period went along, starting with Spencer Smallman missing a penalty shot at the 11:42 mark. Less than two minutes after that, Cody Sylvester put the visitors on the scoreboard, as he swiped a wrist shot in along the ice from the left side of the offensive zone. Period two also featured a victorious fight by Kyle Marino in his pro debut.

At the 3:18 mark of the third period, the Komets got what was an insurance marker at the time, but turned out to be the game winner. Olivier Galipeau stretched a pass ahead to Anthony Petruzzelli, who made a quick stickhandling move, then shoveled a shot into the right side of the goal. Brandon Hawkins tacked on one more into an empty net for Fort Wayne, before Austin Fyten brought the Nailers back within two in the 4-2 final, as he roofed a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Stefanos Lekkas was the winning goaltender for the second night in a row for the Komets, as he made 22 saves on 24 shots. François Brassard turned in a 27-save performance on 30 shots in the defeat for Wheeling.

The Nailers and Komets will conclude their weekend series in Fort Wayne on Sunday at 5:00. Wheeling will then come home for four straight games. The first of those is Wednesday at 7:10 against the Indy Fuel, then the Utah Grizzlies come to WesBanco Arena on Friday and Saturday at 7:10 and Sunday at 4:10.

