Bakala Shut out Hands Indy 4-0 Win over Greenville

February 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In the second game in a row against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the Fuel looked to respond to a loss on Friday night. Scoring three goals in the third period, Indy's Dan Bakala would shut out the Swamp Rabbits en route to a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Indy took the early lead in the first period when Michael McNicholas wired a slapshot over the shoulder of Ryan Bednard to take a 1-0 lead. Doubling their lead on the power play with five minutes left in the period, Alex Rauter deflected a wrist shot by Willie Raskob to give Indy a 2-0 lead. Mike Lee tripled the Fuel's lead when he jumped on a loose puck and fired a slap shot from the point past Bednard to send Indy into the locker room leading 3-0.

Outshot 6-2 in the first half of the second period, Dan Bakala and the Fuel defense would have to weather the Greenville storm for the first 10 minutes. The Swamp Rabbits would get a chance midway through the period but would be denied by Dan Bakala with a behind-the-back save that would be reviewed and determined no goal. Neither team would be able to breakthrough in the middle stanza, sending the Fuel into the intermission leading 3-0.

Through the first ten minutes of the final period, neither team would be able to capitalize on their scoring chances. Each team would earn a chance on the man-advantage but would be denied by the respective penalty kills. Alex Rauter would put home the empty netter with less than a minute left to give Indy a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

