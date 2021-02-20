Grizzlies Add 4 Players from Colorado

West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Ty Lewis and Nick Henry along with defenseman Miles Gendron and goaltender Kevin Carr have been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Lewis led the Grizzlies with 25 goals last season. He had 13 multi-point games for Utah, highlighted by a 4 goal, 2 assist performance on December 17th, 2019 at Wichita. Lewis also had 5 point games at Allen on January 13th, 2020 and on March 7th, 2020 at Rapid City. Lewis has 30 goals in 34 assists in 51 games in a Grizzlies uniform over the last 2 seasons. Ty had 84 goals and 107 assists in 3 full seasons with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings from 2016-2018. Ty will wear number 25 for Utah this season. Last year he was number 10, which is being worn this season by Matthew Boucher.

Henry, 21 years old, played in 2 games with Utah last season at Idaho in late February, 2020. Henry has played in 47 games with the Colorado Eagles, including 2 games this season. Nick was drafted in the 4th round, 94th overall, by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Henry will wear number 22 when he makes his team debut.

Gendron returns to the Grizzlies after appearing in 2 games with Colorado (AHL). Miles has 4 goals and 5 assists in 16 games for Utah this season. On February 6th Gendron had 2 goals at Kansas City in a 3-2 Utah win.

Carr comes back to Utah after a stint with the Eagles. Kevin has played in 3 games for Utah this season. Carr is in his 3rd season with Utah and has an overall record of 32-22-10 with Utah. The netminder has been consistent as a pro, with a .903 save percentage or better in each of his first 6 professional seasons.

The Grizzlies homestand continues on Saturday night vs Rapid City. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Tomorrow is a special Sunday 1:10 pm face-off to conclude the 6 game homestand. For continuing updates on the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

