Coughler scores again, but Solar Bears fall 4-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (11-10-2-0) returned home for their first game on AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center ice since January 31, but the Florida Everblades (19-5-0-1) dealt the home team a Saturday night 4-1 loss in the homecoming.

The Everblades took advantage of some chaos at the Orlando net when Aaron Luchuk was took a high stick to the face, allowing Hugo Roy to knock the puck past Clint Windsor at 8:02 of the first period and take a 1-0 lead.

Jake Coughler tied it up 1:15 into the second period with his team-leading ninth of the season when he banked the puck in behind Devin Cooley at the right post.

Michael Huntebrinker netted the eventual game-winner at 14:51 on a breakaway, and John McCarron scored at 12:37 of the third period and added an empty-netter at 17:13 to cap the scoring.

Windsor took the loss with 23 saves on 26 shots against; Cooley got the win with a 36-for-37 evening.

THREE STARS:

1) John McCarron - FLA

2) Devin Cooley - FLA

3) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

NOTABLES:

Tristin Langan (1g-8a) and Luchuk (2g-4a) both assisted on Coughler's goal, extending their point streaks to four games; Luchuk's assist was his 100th career pro point (38g-62a in 133 games); he is now tied for 12th in league scoring with 19 points (5g-14a) on the season, and his 14 assists rank seventh in the league

Coughler has three goals in his last two games

Tyler Bird played in his 50th career game with Orlando and his 100th professional game

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. In celebration of Black History Month, Orlando will wear warm-up jerseys for its February home games in recognition of Willie O'Ree's contributions to hockey as the first Black player to play in the NHL and as an ambassador to the sport. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Parramore Kidz Zone. Pre-Registration for the jersey auction is now open at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/willie.

