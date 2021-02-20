Blades Take Win Streak on the Road

February 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (18-5-0-1) put their six-game win streak on the line tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-2-0) at the Amway Center. Last night against Orlando on home ice, Florida's Brad McClure scored the overtime winner to seal a 3-2 Everblades victory.

After Friday's win, the Everblades have now won a season-best six in a row and have earned points in their last eight. In the six-game winning stretch, Florida has outscored opponents 24-10. The Blades have also come out on top of Orlando in the last three meetings between the clubs.

Captain John McCarron scored his 11th goal of the season last night to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. The goal marked McCarron's 120th of his Everblades career, and the 28-year-old is now tied with Tom Buckley for the third most Everblades goals all-time.

With a win last night and an Indy Fuel (16-4-1-0) loss, the Everblades are now only a game behind the first-place Fuel in the Eastern Conference. A Florida win and an Indy loss tonight would launch the Everblades into first place.

The next home game for the Blades comes Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-5-0). Enjoy Hump Day Deals at Wednesday's game! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodka! Find tickets for the Feb. 24 game HERE.

--

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.