Indy Bounces Back, Blanks Rabbits 4-0

February 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell by a 4-0 margin to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Both teams will rematch tomorrow afternoon for the weekend's rubber match, and the fifth and final meeting of the season series between Greenville and Indy.

In the first period, Indy grabbed an early advantage with a marker from Michael McNicholas at 5:22. McNicholas fired a cannon from the left wing past goaltender Ryan Bednard to provide the Fuel a 1-0 lead.

Indy extended the margin with a goal on the man-advantage at 14:58. Alex Rauter tipped a low Willie Raskob shot past Bednard to extend his club's lead to 2-0.

The Fuel added a second power play marker at 18:56 of the opening stanza. Mike Lee fired a low shot through a maze of players and past Bednard to triple the Fuel lead to 3-0. Indy's man-advantage finished the night 2-for-5.

The 3-0 margin remained through 40 minutes and into the game's final minute. At 19:39, Alex Rauter scored into an empty net for his fifth goal of the season to conclude a 4-0 final.

Greenville and Indy are slated to conclude their season-series tomorrow afternoon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

