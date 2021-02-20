Grizzlies Fall in Shootout 3-2

West Valley City, Utah - Braylon Shmyr and Jack Jenkins scored 2nd period goals for the Utah Grizzlies in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Rapid City got on the board first as Mike Hedden got his 2nd of the season and 201st professional goal 2:43 into the first. Rush led 1-0 after 1 period.

Utah's Braylon Shmyr scored a power play goal 14:23 into the second period to tie the game. Shmyr has scored a goal in each of his 3 games since being claimed off waivers last week from Allen. 28 seconds later Jack Jenkins scored on a breakaway to give Utah a 2-1 lead. Rush tied the game as Ian Edmondson scored with 9:25 left in the 3rd period. The game remained tied through regulation and overtime. Utah outshot Rapid City 43 to 28.

In the 6th round of the shootout, Rapid City's Avery Peterson scored the game winner. Hunter Skinner scored the lone shootout goal for Utah. Grizzlies goaltender Evan Buitenhuis saved 25 of 27 through overtime and 4 of 6 in the shootout. Rapid City's Adam Carlson saved 41 of 43 shots and 5 of 6 in the shootout.

Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Grizz have a power play goal in 16 of 23 games this season and are the number 1 power play unit in the league. Grizzlies also went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill and are 20 for 21 in the last 6 games.

The second game of the three game weekend series is Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Utah is 5-1-1-1 vs Rapid City this season.

3 stars.

1. Adam Carlson (RC) - 41 of 43 saves, 5 of 6 in shootout.

2. Avery Peterson (RC) - GWG in shootout. 4 shots on goal.

3. Jack Jenkins (Utah) - 1 goal. +1. 4 shots.

