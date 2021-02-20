Stewart Nets Late Goal; Thunder Wins 2-1

TULSA, OK - Dean Stewart scored with just over three minutes to go in regulation, which helped Wichita take a 2-1 win on Saturday night against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

The Thunder scored back-to-back goals after trailing after 20 minutes to claim their first regulation victory in the season-series against the Oilers. Peter Crinella scored his third of the year and Alex Sakellaropoulos was solid in net, stopping 35 shots.

Tulsa got on the board first at 9:32 of the opening frame. Justin Taylor recorded his third of the year to make it 1-0. The Oilers outshot the Thunder, 15-3, in the first period.

In the second, Crinella tied the game at 3:24. He blocked a shot in the defensive zone and raced the other way. His initial shot missed the net, but he found a loose puck behind Devin Williams. Crinella came out in front and fired a backhand past the Tulsa netminder. The contest headed to the third locked up at one.

With time winding down in regulation, Wichita won a face-off in its own zone. Jay Dickman flipped a pass off the dasher near the penalty boxes. Stewart won a race for the puck and beat Williams as he was falling down for his second of the year. The Oilers had a late power play as Mathieu Gagnon was called for cross checking. Wichita was able to hold the fort and held on for the win.

Stewart has goals in back-to-back games and netted his first game-winner of his career. Dickman and Anthony Beauregard picked up the assists.

Wichita returns home tomorrow to host Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.

