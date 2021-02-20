ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 20, 2021:
Florida:â
âDeleteâ Ben Masella, Dâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13) [2/19]
Indy:â
Addâ Keoni Texeira, Dâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Anthony Wyse, Dâ placed on reserve
Deleteâ Connor McDonald, Dâ traded to Utah (currently loaned to Cleveland)
Deleteâ Spencer Watson, Fâplaced on reserve [2/19]
Jacksonville:â
Addâ Biagio Lerario, Fâassigned by Manitoba
âAddâ Brandon Gignac, Fâ assigned by Binghamton
âAdd âKeeghan Howdeshell, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Jared VanWormer, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Biagio Lerario, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Brandon Gignac, Fâ placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Addâ Jacob Cederholm, Dâ activated from reserve [2/19]
âAddâ Craig Martin, Fâ âactivated from reserve [2/19]
âDeleteâ Trevor Gorsuch, Gâ placed on reserve [2/19]
South Carolina:â
Addâ Jesse Lees, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Jade Miller, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Matt Weis, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Cole Fraser, Dâ placed on reserve
Tulsa:â
Addâ Kyle Jenkins, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Stephan Beauvais, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Conlan Keenan, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Tyler Kobryn, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ J.C. Brassard, Dâ placed on reserve
âDelete âAustin McEneny, Dâ placed on reserve
Utah:â
Addâ Kevin Carr, Gâ assigned by Colorado (AHL)
âAddâ Ty Lewis, Fâassigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
âAddâ Nick Henry, Fâassigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
âAddâ Miles Gendron, Dâreturned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
âAddâ Brandon Fehd, Dâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Alex Lepkowski, Dâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Ryker Killins, Dâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Pat Cannone, Fâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
âDeleteâ Jared Pike, Fâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Deleteâ Diego Cuglietta, Fâ traded to Indy
Wheeling:â
Addâ Derek Topatigh, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Kyle Marino, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Jacob Hayhurst, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Shane Kuzmeski, Dâ placed on reserve
Wichita:
âAddâ Sean Allen, Dâ activated from Injured Reserve
âDeleteâ Jacob Graves, Dâ placed on reserve
