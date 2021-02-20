ECHL Transactions - February 20

February 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 20, 2021:

Florida:â

âDeleteâ Ben Masella, Dâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13) [2/19]

Indy:â

Addâ Keoni Texeira, Dâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Anthony Wyse, Dâ placed on reserve

Deleteâ Connor McDonald, Dâ traded to Utah (currently loaned to Cleveland)

Deleteâ Spencer Watson, Fâplaced on reserve [2/19]

Jacksonville:â

Addâ Biagio Lerario, Fâassigned by Manitoba

âAddâ Brandon Gignac, Fâ assigned by Binghamton

âAdd âKeeghan Howdeshell, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Jared VanWormer, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Biagio Lerario, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Brandon Gignac, Fâ placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Addâ Jacob Cederholm, Dâ activated from reserve [2/19]

âAddâ Craig Martin, Fâ âactivated from reserve [2/19]

âDeleteâ Trevor Gorsuch, Gâ placed on reserve [2/19]

South Carolina:â

Addâ Jesse Lees, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Jade Miller, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Matt Weis, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Cole Fraser, Dâ placed on reserve

Tulsa:â

Addâ Kyle Jenkins, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Stephan Beauvais, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Conlan Keenan, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Tyler Kobryn, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ J.C. Brassard, Dâ placed on reserve

âDelete âAustin McEneny, Dâ placed on reserve

Utah:â

Addâ Kevin Carr, Gâ assigned by Colorado (AHL)

âAddâ Ty Lewis, Fâassigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

âAddâ Nick Henry, Fâassigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

âAddâ Miles Gendron, Dâreturned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

âAddâ Brandon Fehd, Dâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Alex Lepkowski, Dâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Ryker Killins, Dâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Pat Cannone, Fâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

âDeleteâ Jared Pike, Fâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Deleteâ Diego Cuglietta, Fâ traded to Indy

Wheeling:â

Addâ Derek Topatigh, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Kyle Marino, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Jacob Hayhurst, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Shane Kuzmeski, Dâ placed on reserve

Wichita:

âAddâ Sean Allen, Dâ activated from Injured Reserve

âDeleteâ Jacob Graves, Dâ placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.