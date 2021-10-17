Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 3 PM

October 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears conclude the opening weekend of the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, with an afternoon contest with the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck is set to drop at 3 p.m. Today's content is the first of 14 head-to-head contests with the Phantoms.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-1-0-0) at Hershey Bears (1-0-0-0)

October 17, 2021 | 3 PM | Game #2 | GIANT Center

Referees: Carter Sandlak (#6), Jaqueline Zee Howard (#33)

Linesmen: Caleb Apperson (#78), Bill Lyons (#27)

AHL STANDINGS

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Today's Promotion:

AAA License Plate Night (First 5,000 fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears claimed a 5-2 victory yesterday in the team's first game of the new season. Both Garrett Pilon and Mike Sgarbossa tallied three points (1g, 2a) while Joe Snively also registered a pair of helpers in the victory. The Bears outshot the Checkers 26-4 over the final 40 minutes of play, and netminder Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal with 13 saves. Hershey's power play went 2-for-6 in the victory. The Phantoms opened the season last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, falling by a 2-1 score. Tyson Foerster had Lehigh Valley's lone goal, but it was the Penguins who pulled away despite being outshot by the Phantoms, 31-23.

ON THE RIGHT SIDE:

New Hershey forward Mike Vecchione notched an assist in his Hershey debut last night, and the former Union College standout will take the ice against his old club for the first time in his AHL career. The Saugus, Massachusetts native spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the Phantoms from 2017-2019, collecting 78 points (32g, 46a) in 132 games. Vecchione, who scored 21 goals with San Antonio during the 2019-20 season, has 125 points (60g, 65a) in 212 career AHL games.

LUCAS LIGHTS LAMPE:

The Bears first goal of the new season last night came courtesy of defenseman Lucas Johansen. The Vancouver native scored just 3:31 into the new campaign on a beautiful backdoor feed from Garrett Pilon. For Johansen, it marked his first goal since the 2018-19 campaign. His most recent tally prior to last night came on Apr. 13, 2019 when he registered a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Utica. Johansen, a first round selection of Washington in the 2016 NHL Draft, has been plagued with injuries, and has just played 14 total games over the previous two seasons.

HOME ICE DOMINANCE:

With the win last night, the Bears have won 11 straight games at GIANT Center, dating back to the 2021-22 season. Hershey has not lost on home ice since they fell to the Phantoms by a 4-1 score on Mar. 14. Over the 11 game winning streak, the Bears have outscored opponents 39-15.

HISTORY IN HERSHEY:

For the first time in Hershey Bears history, tonight's game will be officiated by a female. Jaqueline Zee Howard will wear the orange armbands tonight along with Carter Sandlak. Howard was one of 10 women officials hired by the American Hockey League for the 2021-22 season. Last night, Katie Guay became the first woman to officiate an AHL game, working Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2-1 win over the Phantoms.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.