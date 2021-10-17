Nick Seeler Loaned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that defenseman Nick Seeler has been loaned to the team by the Philadelphia Flyers according to Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Seeler, 28, played for the Flyers in their Friday night season-opener against Vancouver. He has 106 career NHL games mostly with the Minnesota Wild.

Seeler was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019-20 season and did not play last year. The University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Minnesota product has also played in 112 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild where he was teammates with Cal O'Reilly and Gerry Mayhew. He has scored two goals and 17 assists for 19 points in his AHL career. Across 106 NHL games he has registered 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

The Phantoms travel to Chocolatetown on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to take on the Hershey Bears.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

