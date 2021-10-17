Colorado Falls to Silver Knights, 6-3

October 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Henderson Silver Knights scored three power-play goals and added a shorthanded tally to propel them to a 6-3 win over the Colorado Eagles on Sunday. Colorado forwards Cal Burke, Kiefer Sherwood and Alex Newhook each netted a goal in the loss. Silver Knights goalie Logan Thompson turned aside 42 of the 45 shots he faced to earn his second consecutive victory in net.

For a second-straight game it would be Henderson who would kick off the scoring, as forward Pavel Dorofeyev intercepted an Eagles turnover on top of the crease and threw a backhander past Colorado goaltender Hunter Miska. The tally was Dorofeyev's second of the season and gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 edge just 2:49 into the contest.

The advantage would grow when a two-on-one rush was capped off with a shot from the left-wing circle from forward Jonas Rondbjerg that would light the lamp and give Henderson a 2-0 lead with just 1:46 left in the opening 20 minutes of play. Despite Colorado outshooting the Silver Knights 17-7 in the first period, the Eagles would head to the intermission still trailing 2-0.

A power play early in the second period would push Henderson to another goal, as Dorofeyev would station himself at the top of the crease and deflect a centering pass over the shoulder of Miska and into the back of the net. The tally would stretch the Silver Knight's lead to 3-0 at the 5:19 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would bite back when Burke settled a pass at the side of the cage and steered it past Thompson to trim the deficit to 3-1 with 11:15 remaining in the period.

The swing in momentum would be short-lived, as another power play for the Silver Knights would see forward Sven Baertschi snap a wrister from the left-wing circle through traffic and past Miska to give Henderson a 4-1 lead at the 15:56 mark of the second stanza.

Just minutes later, the Eagles would again be forced back onto the penalty kill and this time it would be Silver Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov who would light the lamp with a shot from the point to run Henderson's advantage to 5-1 with 2:32 left to play in the period.

Still trailing 5-1 as the puck dropped on the final 20 minutes of regulation and with Justus Annunen now tending the net, Colorado would continue to battle, and the hard work would pay off. A power play opportunity midway through the period would see Sherwood connect on a one-timer to cut the Silver Knights lead to 5-2 at the 10:38 mark of the final frame.

A subsequent power play just minutes later set up forward Alex Newhook to snap a wrister from the left-wing circle that would elude Thompson and pull the Eagles within a pair with 6:03 still left to play.

Colorado would get another crack on the man-advantage and the Eagles would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker. However, it would be Henderson that would capitalize when forward Ben Jones put home a shorthanded, empty-netter with 4:43 remaining to seal the 6-3 victory.

Colorado outshot Henderson 45-22, as the Eagles finished the contest by going 2-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will return to action when they return home to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, October 22nd at 7:05pm MT. The Budweiser Events Center is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.