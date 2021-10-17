Wolf Pack Look to Finish Busy Weekend on Winning Note

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are back at the XL Center this afternoon to conclude a busy three game in three-day weekend. After an emotional 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night, the Pack were on the other end of a 2-1 decision on Saturday up the road in Springfield. Today, they'll look to get back into the win column against the Providence Bruins

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of ten meetings overall between the Bruins and the Wolf Pack this season, and the first of five here in Hartford. The sides will next meet on November 13th in Providence, where each of the next three contests will take place. The Bruins don't return to Hartford until December 31st.

The Wolf Pack and Bruins played twelve times during the truncated 2020-21 AHL campaign, with each team winning six of the meetings. The Wolf Pack posted a 6-6-0-0 record, while the Bruins went 6-4-2-0. The Wolf Pack won four of the final five meetings between the teams a season ago, including a four-game winning streak from March 25th through May 1st. The Bruins won the last affair 6-3 on May 6th, however, at the New England Sports Center. Eduards Tralmaks, Pavel Shen, and Jack Studnicka each had a team-high two points (all assists) in the victory.

All-time, the Wolf Pack have a 106-78-8-23 (W-L-T-OTL/SOL) record against the Bruins. The Pack are 57-37-5-9 at the XL Center against the Bruins.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Pack kicked off the 2021-22 season Friday night with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on home ice. F Lauri Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal to tie the game 1-1 18:14 into the first period. F Morgan Barron, who led the team lead with 21 points a season ago, scored the winner on a one-timer off a Jonny Brodzinski feed at 7:50 of the third period. G Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves in the win. He's now 3-0-0 as a member of the Wolf Pack.

Saturday night was another tightly contested game, but this one did not go in Hartford's favor. Barron snapped home his second goal of the season from Brodzinski at 1:16 of the second period, but the Thunderbirds broke the tie with Matthew Peca's first goal of the season at 6:08 of the third period on their way to a 2-1 victory. Barron's goal was the first powerplay goal of the season for Hartford.

Adam Huska made his first start of the season in goal for the Wolf Pack. He made 40 saves in a strong effort. Hartford went 1-for-7 on the powerplay, while the Thunderbirds went 2-for-7.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins opened their 2021-22 slate last night on home ice at the Dunkin' Donuts Center against the Islanders, winning 2-1 in the shootout. Tyler Lewington opened the scoring for the Bruins, breaking the ice at 7:03 of the first period. Andy Andreoff tied the contest 8:22 seconds later, scoring his first as an Islander.

Netminders Troy Grosenick and Ken Appleby stole the show from that point, not allowing any goals in the final 44:35 of regulation and the full five minutes of three-on-three overtime. Jack Studnicka and Jesper Froden both lit the lamp in the shootout to send the Bruins home happy.

The Bruins got a big boost right before the season as the parent Boston Bruins assigned veteran F Chris Wagner and Studnicka to the club. In addition, the Bruins added Grosenick as a free agent this summer to tend goal and inked veteran D Aaron Ness to a contract prior to the start of training camp. 2017 first-round pick (BOS) D Urho Vaakanainen also is in Providence to start the season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV (Free preview weekend)

LISTEN: Mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack

