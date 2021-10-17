Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit; Pateryn, Dostal and Durny Join Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Simon Benoit from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have assigned defenseman Greg Pateryn and goaltender Lukas Dostal to San Diego, while goaltender Roman Durny was activated and also assigned to San Diego.

Benoit, 23 (9/19/98), made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2020-21, going scoreless in six games while appearing in his first NHL game, Apr. 28 at Los Angeles. The 6-3, 203-pound defenseman made his 2021-22 season debut with San Diego on Oct. 16 at Ontario.

Benoit has earned 7-36=43 points with a +35 rating and 104 PIM in 160 career AHL games with San Diego, leading the Gulls in games played and pacing club blueliners in plus/minus since his AHL debut in 2018-19. Signed as a free agent, Mar. 7, 2019, the Laval, Quebec native spent three seasons (2015-18) with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), earning 8-35=43 points and 136 PIM in 182 games.

Pateryn, 31 (6/20/90), made his Ducks debut in 2021-22, going scoreless with a +1 rating and four PIM in two games. The 6-2, 212-pound defenseman has appeared in 282 career NHL games with Anaheim, San Jose, Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas and Montreal, earning 4-38=42 points and 172 PIM.

Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall), Pateryn combined for three assists in 13 NHL games with Minnesota, Colorado and San Jose last season. He also appeared in 11 AHL games with Colorado and San Jose, recording three points (3-0=3). The Sterling Heights, Mich. native has appeared in 175 career AHL games, earning 28-36=64 points with 162 PIM.

Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), split the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Finland) and San Diego (AHL), combining for a 25-9-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%) in 35 contests. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender went 15-9-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .916 SV% in 24 AHL games with San Diego, ranking second among AHL goaltenders in saves (745) and third in wins (15), while leading all rookie goaltenders in minutes (1,424).

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native began 2020-21 with Ilves, posting a 10-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.64 GAA and .941 SV% in 11 Finnish Liiga games, leading the league in wins (10), GAA (1.64) and SV% (.947) prior to joining San Diego.

