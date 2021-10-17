Penalty Kill Shines as Hammond Blanks Stars in Season Opener

October 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (1-0-0-0; 2 pts.) defeated the Texas Stars (0-1-0-0; 0 pts.) Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 1-0. Andrew Hammond (27 saves) collected his first shutout of the season and the 14th of his career in the win and the Wild killed seven penalties in the game.

After a fast-paced first period, the game remained scoreless as the Wild killed off two penalties and outshot the Stars 9-5.

Wild forward Kyle Rau broke the tie as he slid the first goal of the game past Texas goalie Jake Oettinger (29 saves) at 4:59 of the second period. The goal was assisted by defenseman Turner Ottenbreit and Connor Dewar.

At the end of the second period, the Wild held a 1-0 lead on the strength of five successful penalty kill attempts.

After the Stars pulled Oettinger to get the extra attacker in the third period, Iowa's Connor Dewar tucked in an unassisted empty-net goal for his second point of the night.

On special teams, both teams failed to record a powerplay goal with Iowa killing all seven of their penalties. Additionally, Texas killed four penalties on the night.

The Wild and the Stars finish their season-opening two-game series tomorrow night in Texas. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.