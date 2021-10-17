Reign Scores Opening-Night Victory over San Diego

October 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (1-0-0-0) were victorious on Opening Night of the 2021-22 season at Toyota Arena, defeating the San Diego Gulls (0-1-0-0) by a final score of 5-2. Forward Martin Frk led the way, scoring the first two goals of the year for Ontario, while goaltender Matt Villalta was strong between the pipes, making 22 saves in the victory.

Date: October 16, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SD 0 1 1 -- 2

ONT 1 2 2 -- 5

Shots PP

SD 24 1/2

ONT 32 2/4

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. Matt Villalta (ONT)

3. Jacob Moverare (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Olle Eriksson Ek

Next Game: Sunday, October 17, 2021 vs. Abbotsford - 5:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena

