Henderson Silver Knights Foundation Announces 52/48 Raffle
October 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON (October 16, 2021) - The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation announced today that the team will host a 52/48 Raffle at all Silver Knights home games throughout the 2021-22 season. One lucky participant will win 52 percent of the total jackpot from the raffle entered, while the remaining 48 percent will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and the Henderson community.
Unique to the Henderson Silver Knights, fans can also purchase 52/48 raffle tickets online at https://silverknights.bump5050.com/. Each raffle will open 90 minutes prior to puck drop on the day of the game. The winning number will be drawn at the start of the third period.
Fans do not need to be in attendance to purchase online. Any fan located in the state of Nevada is eligible to purchase during any Silver Knights home game. Must be 18 or older to enter.
