Silver Knights Defeat Eagles 6-3

The Henderson Silver Knights win in their second game of the season against the Colorado Eagles, 6-3, Sunday afternoon at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Henderson Silver Knights started the game of with a bang when Pavel Dorofeyev found the net 2:39 into the first period. Jonas Rondbjerg added to the HSK tally, scoring a goal at the end of the first. Dorofeyev scored his second of the night at 5:19 in the second period, followed by a Colorado goal from Callahan Burke. The period ended with back-to-back power play goals from Sven Bärtschi and Daniil Miromanov, bringing the score to 5-1. Late into the third period, Colorado scored two power play goals from Kiefer Sherwood and Jacob MacDonald. An empty net gave Ben Jones the sixth and final HSK goal of the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on October 22 at 7 p.m. PT at Abbotsford Centre. Watch the matchup on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

