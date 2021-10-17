P-Bruins Earn One Point in First Road Game, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3
October 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
HARTFORD, CT. - The Providence Bruins scored a power-play goal in the third period to tie the game, but couldn't find the back of the net in overtime or the shootout and fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. Providence outshot Hartford 31-26, went one-for-three on the power play, and went three-for- four on the penalty kill.
Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for Providence, stopping 23 of 26 shots.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
On the team through two games
"I think we learned a lot today. I thought it showed a lot of who we were. I think we're exciting to watch, that's for sure. We made some high end plays with a little bit of risk mixed in there, but I'll tell you this, it's a great bunch to be around. They're a lot of fun. I like our team a lot. If we play like that this year, I think we'll be in real good shape."
On lessons learned in the loss
"I think that was an important lesson tonight. There was about six or seven minutes left and we weren't managing the puck the way we needed to. That's where you have guys like Nesser (Aaron Ness) and Hughesy (Cameron Hughes) and guys that calm the bench down. To be fair and honest with you, it makes my job a lot easier when you have leadership like that. The one thing that I won't do - I don't want guys playing safe all the time. We have such skill and players are so good now. They want to create. Lots of teaching moments for sure, but I never want to take that out of their DNA."
STATS
- Jack Studnicka scored his first goal of the season and added an assist for his first multi-point game of the year.
- Jakub Lauko also recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two primary assists.
- Samuel Asselin also scored his first goal of the season.
- Oskar Steen and Urho Vaakanainen both recorded their first points of the season with assists on Asselin's first period goal.
- Chris Wagner scored his first goal of the season, a power-play goal that tied the game at three.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Utica, New York and take on the Utica Comets on Friday, October 22 at Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HERSHEY 2 4
SPRINGFIELD 2 4
PROVIDENCE 2 3
HARTFORD 3 4
CHARLOTTE 2 2
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 2 2
BRIDGEPORT 3 2
LEHIGH VALLEY 2 0
1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL
PROVIDENCE 2 0 1 0 3
HARTFORD 1 2 0 1 4
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2021
- Moose Dominate Marlies to Record First Win - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Defeat Americans 6-2 in Front of Sold out Crowd on Opening Night - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Edge Islanders 4-3 in a Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Drop Season Opener to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Hershey Holds off Phantoms in Frantic Finish - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Earn One Point in First Road Game, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Dealt First Loss of the Season by Checkers, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Outlast Islanders for Second Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Battle Back to Knock off Bruins 4-3 in Shootout Thriller - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hershey Holds on Late to Sweep Opening Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Earn First Win behind Daccord's Strong Performance - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit; Pateryn, Dostal and Durny Join Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation Announces 52/48 Raffle - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nardella Selected for National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame - Chicago Wolves
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Yegor Chinakhov from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Look to Finish Busy Weekend on Winning Note - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 3 PM - Hershey Bears
- Nick Seeler Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penalty Kill Shines as Hammond Blanks Stars in Season Opener - Iowa Wild
- Abbotsford Canucks Lose 5-3 in Inaugural AHL Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Scores Opening-Night Victory over San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Ontario Sends Gulls to Loss in Season Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Suffer First Road Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Earn Weekend Split against Tucson with 3-2 Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Earn One Point in First Road Game, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3
- P-Bruins Open 2021-22 Season with 2-1 Win over Bridgeport Islanders
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 9
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 8