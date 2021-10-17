P-Bruins Earn One Point in First Road Game, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3

HARTFORD, CT. - The Providence Bruins scored a power-play goal in the third period to tie the game, but couldn't find the back of the net in overtime or the shootout and fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. Providence outshot Hartford 31-26, went one-for-three on the power play, and went three-for- four on the penalty kill.

Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for Providence, stopping 23 of 26 shots.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

On the team through two games

"I think we learned a lot today. I thought it showed a lot of who we were. I think we're exciting to watch, that's for sure. We made some high end plays with a little bit of risk mixed in there, but I'll tell you this, it's a great bunch to be around. They're a lot of fun. I like our team a lot. If we play like that this year, I think we'll be in real good shape."

On lessons learned in the loss

"I think that was an important lesson tonight. There was about six or seven minutes left and we weren't managing the puck the way we needed to. That's where you have guys like Nesser (Aaron Ness) and Hughesy (Cameron Hughes) and guys that calm the bench down. To be fair and honest with you, it makes my job a lot easier when you have leadership like that. The one thing that I won't do - I don't want guys playing safe all the time. We have such skill and players are so good now. They want to create. Lots of teaching moments for sure, but I never want to take that out of their DNA."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored his first goal of the season and added an assist for his first multi-point game of the year.

- Jakub Lauko also recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two primary assists.

- Samuel Asselin also scored his first goal of the season.

- Oskar Steen and Urho Vaakanainen both recorded their first points of the season with assists on Asselin's first period goal.

- Chris Wagner scored his first goal of the season, a power-play goal that tied the game at three.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Utica, New York and take on the Utica Comets on Friday, October 22 at Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

HERSHEY 2 4

SPRINGFIELD 2 4

PROVIDENCE 2 3

HARTFORD 3 4

CHARLOTTE 2 2

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 2 2

BRIDGEPORT 3 2

LEHIGH VALLEY 2 0

1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL

PROVIDENCE 2 0 1 0 3

HARTFORD 1 2 0 1 4

