Blue Jackets Recall Forward Yegor Chinakhov from Monsters

October 17, 2021







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Monsters. A 6'0", 179 lb. left-shooting native of Omsk, Russia, Chinakhov, 20, was selected by Columbus in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 2, 2021. On Saturday, Chinakhov tallied his first North American professional goal in his first AHL game, a 5-4 overtime win for the Monsters over the Syracuse Crunch at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In 32 KHL appearances for Avangard Omsk last season, Chinakhov supplied 10-7-17 with six penalty minutes and a -2 rating and added 5-2-7 with 24 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 21 playoff appearances for the club, helping Avangard Omsk claim the 2020-21 Gagarin Cup as KHL Playoff Champions. Last season, Chinakhov additionally claimed the Alexei Cherepanov Award as KHL Rookie of the Year.

