Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Coachella Valley Firebirds

March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (28-23-5-4; 65 pts.) at Coachella Valley Firebirds (39-11-4-2; 84 points)

The Iowa Wild square off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena Friday at 9 p.m.

POWER PLAYS

The Iowa Wild have been hot on the man advantage over the last three games; the Wild have scored five power-play goals and at least once on special teams each game. The Firebirds have a six-game streak in which the power-play unit has scored at least one goal that dates back to Mar. 3. Iowa is 2-for-13 on the power play against Coachella Valley, while the Firebirds have gone 3-for-11 during the season series.

STREAKS OF NOTE

- Marco Rossi has points in five games in a row (3-6=9)

- Zane McIntyre has won four consecutive starts

- Joey Daccord has also won four consecutive starts for Coachella Valley

- Tye Kartye (3-3=6) and Cameron Hughes (2-3=5) each have three-game point streaks

BACK TO BACK

- Iowa has played eight two-game road series this season, but has only lost the opening game once; the Wild are 5-3-1-0 in the second game of those series

- Coachella Valley has played the same team at home in consecutive games five times, but completed a sweep just once (vs. San Diego, Feb. 3-4)

