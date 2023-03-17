Wolves Topple Admirals 6-2

March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves opened a stretch of three games in three days with a 6-2 victory over the Admirals on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Malte Stromwall had two goals and an assist, Nathan Sucese a goal and an assist and Jamieson Rees, Joseph LaBate and Griffin Mendel also scored to lift the Wolves to their 11th win in their last 16 games. Max Lajoie, Vasily Ponomarev and Mackenzie MacEachern each added two assists for the defending Calder Cup champions.

The Wolves jumped to an early lead on Stromwall's 13th goal of the season. The winger took a feed from Ponomarev and wired a wrist shot from the high slot past Milwaukee goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. Ponomarev and Lajoie were awarded assists on the score.

Late in the second, the Admirals got goals from Tye Felhaber and Anthony Angello within a span of 1 minute, 40 seconds to take a 2-1 lead but the Wolves evened things a short time later on a pretty passing play.

Lajoie found Ryan Suzuki with a pass deep in the Milwaukee zone and Suzuki sent the puck across the crease to Rees who banged it home for his 12th goal of the season. After two periods, Chicago held a 31-17 shot advantage.

Stromwall struck again just :11 into the third when he found time and space and ripped another wrister from the slot that sailed by Askarov to the stick side for No. 14 on the season. Ponomarev and MacEachern recorded assists.

Midway through the third, Sucese intercepted pass at his own blue line, broke in alone on Askarov and beat the netminder with a forehand shot to the stick side. William Lagesson picked up an assist on Sucese's 10th goal of the season.

LaBate put the game away for the Wolves later in the period with a rocket of a shot that sailed past Askarov. Sucese and Ronan Seeley had assists.

The Wolves kept coming as Mendel capped the scoring with a shot from the top of the left circle that found the back of the net. MacEachern and Stromwall were given assists on the goal.

Zachary Sawchenko (25 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Askarov (32 saves) suffered the loss for the Admirals.

The Wolves improved to 26-26-3-2 on the season and Milwaukee dropped to 33-20-3-2.

Up next: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at Allstate Arena. (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). The first 2,000 fans in the arena will receive a Mackenzie MacEachern bobblehead. Also, the Wolves will be wearing commemorative St. Patrick's Day jerseys that will then be auctioned for charity.

Media interested in covering the 2022 Calder Cup champion Wolves during the 2022-23 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.