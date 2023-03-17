Toronto Marlies Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies secured their spot in the American Hockey League Calder Cup tournament following the Laval Rocket's loss to the Utica Comets. Toronto returns to the postseason for the 12th time in franchise history. The Marlies currently are third overall in the league with a 40-17-2-1 record (83 points).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features eight players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Carl Dählstrom, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.