Toronto Marlies Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies secured their spot in the American Hockey League Calder Cup tournament following the Laval Rocket's loss to the Utica Comets. Toronto returns to the postseason for the 12th time in franchise history. The Marlies currently are third overall in the league with a 40-17-2-1 record (83 points).
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features eight players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Carl Dählstrom, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson.
