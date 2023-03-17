IceHogs Greet Eagles at the BMO Center for the First Time

Rockford, Ill. - For the first time in team history, the Rockford IceHogs face the Colorado Eagles at the BMO Center tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight's contest is the third of four scheduled meetings this season, and Rockford is 1-1-0-0 against Colorado.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 28-22-5-4, 65 points (5th, Central Division)

Colorado: 31-20-4-3, 69 points (4th, Pacific Division)

Players to Watch

Forwards Luke Philp (20G, 20A) and Bobby Lynch (10G, 7A) led the way offensively for Rockford Wednesday. Lynch assisted on Philp's first of two goals on Wednesday night, and Lynch scored on the man advantage.

Forward Charles Hudon (20G, 21A) paces the Eagles with 41 points and leads the team in goals, and forward Jean-Luc Foudy (11G, 22A) leads Colorado in assists this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night at the BMO Center. Luke Philp tallied twice, registering his 19th and 20th goals of the season, and Bobby Lynch scored on the power play. Rocco Grimaldi notched his first goal in a Rockford sweater with the game-winning overtime goal. Arvid Soderblom came up big for Rockford with two overtime stops and 33 saves on 36 Manitoba shots.

Home Cookin'

Forward Rocco Grimaldi's first goal as an IceHog came on Wednesday night in dramatic fashion. Two minutes into overtime against the Moose, Grimaldi buried the game-winning goal. The winger now has a nine-game home point streak-the longest in the AHL-dating back to Jan. 28 with the San Diego Gulls. Tied for most shorthanded points and goals in the league, the Rossmoor, California native has recorded three shorties and has five shorthanded points this season.

300th Time's The Charm

After being placed in concussion protocol on Mar. 6, forward Brett Seney is expected to return tonight to face the Eagles. Seney ranks third among active Rockford skaters with 44 points (18G, 26A). The next time the 2015 sixth round draft pick suits up, it will be for his 300th professional game. Seney has totaled 65 goals and 119 assists in the AHL and six goals and eight assists in the NHL through six professional seasons.

Welcome To The Club

Since Luke Philp scored twice against the Moose on Wednesday night, tallying his 19th and 20th goals of the season, Rockford now has three players with 20 or more goals. Philp ranks third among active Rockford skaters with 40 points (20G, 20A), David Gust ranks second for the IceHogs with 50 points (24G, 26A), and Rocco Grimaldi paces the Hogs with 59 points (28G, 31A). The three forwards account for 40% of Rockford's lamp lighters this season.

He's On Fire

Bobby Lynch tallied his 10th goal of the season on Wednesday night against the Moose, recording a career high against his former team. The winger has been hot for the IceHogs recently, marking four goals and one assist through eight games. This season, Lynch has seven assists for a total of 17 points.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division and are tied with the Iowa Wild with 65 points. Despite a 28-22-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 22 overtime contests and only has 15 wins in regulation. Currently, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 23.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Jan. 13 at Colorado, 2-1 OTW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 14 at Colorado, 1-3 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 17 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 18 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Eagles, All-Time

1-1-0-0

