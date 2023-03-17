Admirals Can't Handle Wolves
March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Anthony Angello scored a goal and added an assist but it wasn't enough as the Admirals dropped a 6-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The loss dropped the Admirals record to 33-20-3-2 on the season, but they still hold on to second place in the Central Division with 71 points.
The Wolves controlled the play in the first period, outshooting the Ads 14-4, and got the frame's lone goal at 6:13 on Malte Stromwall's team-leading 13th of the season.
The Admirals leveled the score at one with a power-play marker from Angello. Tye Felhaber carried the puck below the left circle, turned and found a crashing Angello for his first goal as an Admiral at 14:18 of second.
Not long thereafter, Austin Rueschhoff gave Milwaukee their only lead of the night when he dashed to the far post and Angello found him for a tap-in with 4:02 left in the second period.
However, the Wolves would score four unanswered goals the rest of the way as they took home the win. They tied the game on Jamison Rees' 12th goal of the season with 1:46 to go in the second period and the Stromwall scored the game-winner just 11 seconds into the final stanza on a wrister from between the wheels.
Nathan Sucese, Joseph LaBate, and Griffin Mendel scored down the stretch for Chicago to bring the score to 6-2.
A bright spot in the game for the Admirals was the continued success of their penalty kill, which vanquished both Chicago attempts on the night to extend their streak to 12 games without giving up a power-play marker.
The Admirals look to regroup as they wrap-up a five-game homestand on Saturday night when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023
- Admirals Can't Handle Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Force Overtime, But Fall to Penguins in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Luck of the Irish with Hershey in St. Patrick's Day Tilt - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Run Away from Hogs in Third Period - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Scores Four Unanswered to Claim 6-2 Win at Rockford - Colorado Eagles
- Pens Change Back from Down Three Goals to Win, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Topple Admirals 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Give Up Four Unanswered, Stunned 4-2 By Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Andreoff Scores Hat Trick and Takes Over AHL Lead in Goals - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anas Lifts Bears Past Phantoms in 2-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Bitten, Frk Anchor Comeback Win in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Victorious Over Rocket, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Toronto Marlies Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Crunch Downed by Islanders, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Rock Marlies 5-0 Behind Lyon Shutout - Charlotte Checkers
- Preds Assign 1st Round Pick Kemell to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Series Preview: March 17 & 18 vs. Bakersfield - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day - CGY at TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Look to Find Pot of Gold in 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #59 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Detroit Recalls Czarnik, Edvinsson from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Crunch at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Greet Eagles at the BMO Center for the First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Can't Handle Wolves
- Preds Assign 1st Round Pick Kemell to Ads
- Ads Host Two this Weekend
- Ads to Give out Cole Schneider Bobbleheads Friday
- Gravel Recalled by Preds