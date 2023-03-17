Admirals Can't Handle Wolves

March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Anthony Angello scored a goal and added an assist but it wasn't enough as the Admirals dropped a 6-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The loss dropped the Admirals record to 33-20-3-2 on the season, but they still hold on to second place in the Central Division with 71 points.

The Wolves controlled the play in the first period, outshooting the Ads 14-4, and got the frame's lone goal at 6:13 on Malte Stromwall's team-leading 13th of the season.

The Admirals leveled the score at one with a power-play marker from Angello. Tye Felhaber carried the puck below the left circle, turned and found a crashing Angello for his first goal as an Admiral at 14:18 of second.

Not long thereafter, Austin Rueschhoff gave Milwaukee their only lead of the night when he dashed to the far post and Angello found him for a tap-in with 4:02 left in the second period.

However, the Wolves would score four unanswered goals the rest of the way as they took home the win. They tied the game on Jamison Rees' 12th goal of the season with 1:46 to go in the second period and the Stromwall scored the game-winner just 11 seconds into the final stanza on a wrister from between the wheels.

Nathan Sucese, Joseph LaBate, and Griffin Mendel scored down the stretch for Chicago to bring the score to 6-2.

A bright spot in the game for the Admirals was the continued success of their penalty kill, which vanquished both Chicago attempts on the night to extend their streak to 12 games without giving up a power-play marker.

The Admirals look to regroup as they wrap-up a five-game homestand on Saturday night when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.