Preds Assign 1st Round Pick Kemell to Ads

March 17, 2023







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL).

Kemell is Nashville's most recent first-round pick, selected 17th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He completed his second full professional season in Finland's Liiga with JYP last week, tallying 15 points (12g-3a) in 43 contests. He led Liiga U-19 skaters in goals (12) and was second in points; he also posted two multi-goal performances during the season. In 39 games during 2021-22 - his rookie Liiga season - he tallied 23 points (15g-8a) to lead all league rookies and was tied for third on his team in goals with 15; his 23 points were the second-most among Liiga U-19 skaters. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound right wing made his Liiga debut at age 17 and became the youngest player in league history to score a goal in each of his first two career games. Prior to turning pro, Kemell competed for JYP's U-20 side, leading his team in goals (22) and points (36) during the 2020-21 campaign.

At the international level, the Jyväskylä, Finland, native tied for his country's lead in goals (2) and points (4) during the 2023 World Junior Championship. He also helped Finland take home silver at the 2022 World Junior Championship, tallying 12 points (4g-8a) in seven games; earn bronze at the 2022 U-18 World Championship; and served as an alternate captain at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was tied for third in goals with five.

Kemell and the Admirals play a pair of games this weekend at Panther Arena, beginning Friday night at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves and finishing on Saturday at 6 pm against Grand Rapids.

