Luck of the Irish with Hershey in St. Patrick's Day Tilt
March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - A pair of Western Michigan Broncos tickled the twine in Phantoms rookie blueliner Ronnie Attard (11th), and Hershey rookie forward Ethen Frank (26th), but the Lehigh Valley Phantoms dropped a 2-1 decision to the Hershey Bears on St. Patrick's Day at PPL Center. Sam Anas (8th) broke a 1-1 deadlock with his third-period power-play goal. The Phantoms had their chances but went 0-for-5 on the power play.
Attard and Frank were teammates one year ago on a Western Michigan team that earned a #1 seed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. The talented Broncos skaters were reunited at the AHL All-Star Classic when they represented their teams on the Atlantic Division squad. In the St. Patrick's contest at PPL Center, they provided all of the offense for both sides in the first 50 minutes of the game.
A tight-checking, defensive gridlock saw Hershey (36-16-7) strike first late in the opening frame to grab a 1-0 advantage. Joe Snively sent a shot on frame from the high-slot, and Ethen Frank deposited the rebound after an initial kick save by Ersson.
Seeking retribution after falling to Hershey on Wednesday night, Lehigh Valley (31-24-6) responded with a late-period goal of its own. While skating 4-on-4, Ronnie Attard took full advantage of the open ice with his smooth skating. While mobile with the puck along the left wing, an overlap by Artem Anisimov near the left circle opened real estate in the slot for Attard's chance on net. Attard cranked a laser-beam past the glove of Hunter Shepard to tie the game at 16:09 into the second.
The 12th round of the rivalry saw its share of feistiness as well although things didn't get particularly nasty. Phantoms defenseman Adam Ginning caught the attention of the PPL Center crowd when he elevated his physicality via a number of hard checks and collisions including a few on former Phantom Matt Strome.
In the third period, Shepard stood tall for the Bears and denied various net-front scrambles, as Hershey found a third-period power-play marker that stood as the eventual game-winner. Sam Anas returned to Hershey's lineup after a 29-game absence due to injury and cracked the scoresheet. In the final seconds of a man-advantage, Anas blasted home the game-winner from the right circle off the far post past Ersson at 10:47.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude their homestand on Sunday, March 19 at 4:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins featuring Phantoms Prospect Pack Trading Card Sets for the first 5,000 fans.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 18:56 - HER E. Frank (26) (J. Snively, C. McMichael) 0-1
2nd 16:09 - LV R. Attard (11) (A. Ginning, O. Lycksell) 1-1
3rd 10:47 - HER S. Anas (8) (J. Napravnik, B. Nardella) (PP) 1-2
Shots:
LV 22 - HER 19
PP:
LV 0/5, HER 1/2
Goalies:
LV - S. Ersson (L) (19-13-1) (17/19)
HER - H. Shepard (W) (14-6-5) (21/22)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (31-24-6)
Hershey (36-16-7)
PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, March 19 (4:05) vs. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, March 25 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, March 26 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, March 31 (7:05) vs. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, April 1 (7:05) vs. HERSHEY BEARS
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Sunday, March 19 (4:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Prospect Pack Trading Card Sets for First 5,000 Fans
Friday, March 24 - NCAA Tournament Hockey Allentown Regional Doubleheader Hosted by Penn State
Sunday, March 26 - NCAA Tournament Hockey Allentown Regional Final. Playing for Berth in the Frozen Four!
PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
Images from this story
|
Hershey Bears' Ethen Frank and Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Ronnie Attard on game night
|
Hershey Bears' Garrett Pilon and Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Egor Zamula
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023
- Admirals Can't Handle Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Force Overtime, But Fall to Penguins in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Luck of the Irish with Hershey in St. Patrick's Day Tilt - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Run Away from Hogs in Third Period - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Scores Four Unanswered to Claim 6-2 Win at Rockford - Colorado Eagles
- Pens Change Back from Down Three Goals to Win, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Topple Admirals 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Give Up Four Unanswered, Stunned 4-2 By Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Andreoff Scores Hat Trick and Takes Over AHL Lead in Goals - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anas Lifts Bears Past Phantoms in 2-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Bitten, Frk Anchor Comeback Win in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Victorious Over Rocket, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Toronto Marlies Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Crunch Downed by Islanders, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Rock Marlies 5-0 Behind Lyon Shutout - Charlotte Checkers
- Preds Assign 1st Round Pick Kemell to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Series Preview: March 17 & 18 vs. Bakersfield - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day - CGY at TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Look to Find Pot of Gold in 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #59 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Detroit Recalls Czarnik, Edvinsson from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Crunch at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Greet Eagles at the BMO Center for the First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.