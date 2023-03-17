Game Day - CGY at TUC

March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's Game Day!

The Wranglers take their five-game winning streak on the road to battle the Tucson Roadrunners for two games this weekend beginning on Friday night. It's the first time these two teams will meet since they faced each other back on November 4, 2022, at the Scotiabank Saddledome, splitting the series with a win apiece.

Head-2-Head: CGY- 1 COL - 1

AWAY: Calgary Wranglers (42-15-3) (87 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)

HOME: Tucson Roadrunners (25-27-6) (56 Pts - 7th in Pacific)

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

November 4, 2022 vs Tucson Roadrunners- CGY W, 3-2

November 3, 2022 vs Tucson Roadrunners- TUC W, 5-2

HEATING UP: Cole Schwindt

Cole Schwindt is heating up!

Schwindt has notched three goals in his last three games - all three via the powerplay -and two of those tallies were game winners. Whether on the man-advantage, the PK, or 5-on-5, he's playing with a lot of confidence lately and it's translating on the scoresheet.

"I think that shows the versatility of the team. We can either play with the lead or play in a tight game, there's a ton of skilled players in that room, and I know everyone's battling for each other and it's just fun to be out there with them."

CGY Player to Watch: #18 Ben Jones

Keep an eye out for No.18 Ben Jones tonight.

Jones had a three-point effort against the Roadrunners in his last meeting with Tucson, with two goals and an assist on the game-winning goal back on Nov. 4.

Currently, the team has won five games in a row, and they have been winning in a variety of ways, which Jones has been impressed with.

"It shows our group is resilient and willing to dig in when we need to."

"We are all pulling for each other, everyone wants each other to succeed and that comes with team success, as well, and we all know that."

'The Ben Jones Foundation' is auctioning off signed jerseys in support of an initiative to give all kids the opportunity to play.

