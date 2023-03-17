Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO
March 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 17, that the Providence Bruins have signed Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout.
Fossier, 26, has appeared in 34 games this season with the Maine Mariners, totaling 40 points on 12 goals and 28 assists. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward skated in one game with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying one assist.
The Alpharetta, Ga., native played in 19 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in the 2020-21 season, notching five goals and three assists. Fossier played four seasons at the University of Maine between 2016 and 2020.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023
- Game Day - CGY at TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Look to Find Pot of Gold in 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #59 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Detroit Recalls Czarnik, Edvinsson from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Crunch at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Greet Eagles at the BMO Center for the First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO
- Merkulov, Dipietro Lead P-Bruins to Victory Over Crunch
- Providence Bruins Recall DiPietro
- Lettieri's First Period Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Leads P-Bruins to Victory over Bears
- Steen, Tralmaks Post Two-Point Nights as P-Bruins Complete Comeback Against Bears