Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO

Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 17, that the Providence Bruins have signed Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout.

Fossier, 26, has appeared in 34 games this season with the Maine Mariners, totaling 40 points on 12 goals and 28 assists. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward skated in one game with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying one assist.

The Alpharetta, Ga., native played in 19 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in the 2020-21 season, notching five goals and three assists. Fossier played four seasons at the University of Maine between 2016 and 2020.

