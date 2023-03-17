Checkers Rock Marlies 5-0 Behind Lyon Shutout

The Checkers went into Toronto for the first time this season and dominated the Marlies from start to finish, earning a huge 5-0 win.

Charlotte's big guns came to play Friday afternoon, with Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman and Zac Dalpe all picking up a pair of points and Lucas Carlsson continuing his incredible run with a goal and two helpers.

On the other side, the Checkers kept the Marlies in check - surrendering just 13 shots across the 60 minutes of play. The newly assigned Alex Lyon was up to the task on each and every one, though, as the veteran netminder picked up the shutout victory.

It was a tightly contested first - the two sides combined for just eight shots on goal - but Gerry Mayhew got the visitors on the board first, jamming home a loose puck out front in the last few minutes of the frame.

The Checkers assumed control of the contest from that point. They ramped up their attack in the middle frame and were able to tack on another pair - the first via a power-play tally from Nash and the second off a quick wrister from Bunnaman in his valiant return from injury.

Carlsson kept things rolling for the Checkers when he blasted one into the back of the net on an early power play in the third, and with a sizable lead in hand Charlotte staved off any pushback from Toronto. Dalpe knocked in one more for good measure, cleaning up a rebound off of Dominic Franco's chance with 40 seconds left, sealing the deal on the Checkers' lopsided victory.

The Checkers are 2-1-0-0 against the Marlies this season ... The Checkers are 11-2-1-0 on the road since Jan. 6 ... This was Alex Lyon's 10th career AHL shutout and his first of the season ... This was the third shutout by a Checkers netminder this season ... Today was Lucas Carlsson's second three-point game of the season ... Carlsson has 15 points in his last nine games ... Connor Bunnaman returned from injury after missing the last 10 games ... Bunnaman recorded his third multi-point game of the season ... Grigori Denisenko has assists in three straight games ... Gerry Mayhew extended his point streak to five games ... Ethan Keppen, Logan Hutsko, Riley Bezeau and Calle Sjalin were the scratches for Charlotte

