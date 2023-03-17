Detroit Recalls Czarnik, Edvinsson from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled forward Austin Czarnik and defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik has appeared in 15 games with Detroit this season, totaling two goals, one assist and a plus-one rating. Through 157 NHL games, Czarnik has 48 points (17-31-48), 24 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating. The 30-year-old ranks fourth on the Griffins roster with 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 games this season. Czarnik has amassed 262 points (95-167-262) in 270 career AHL games from 2014-23. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.

Edvinsson will look to make his NHL debut with the Red Wings, as the rookie has amassed 27 points (5-22-27) and 50 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Griffins to begin his North America career. The 6-foot-6 blueliner ranks among the AHL rookie defensemen leaders in points (T5th), assists (5th) and goals (T7th). Before traveling overseas, Edvinsson skated with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2021-22 campaign, logging 19 points (2-17-19), a plus-13 rating and 18 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games, in addition to two assists in five postseason contests. During the 2021-22 season, he was named the SHL Best Junior by EliteProspects.com and also garnered a bronze medal for Team Sweden at the World Junior Championship. The Onsala, Sweden, native was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

